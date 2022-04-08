UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Irish Ambassador Over Expulsion Of Diplomats

Published April 08, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Irish Ambassador to Moscow Brian McElduff, announcing to him retaliatory measures to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

"On April 7, the Irish Ambassador to Moscow, B. McElduff, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, he received strong protest in connection with the unfriendly and groundless steps taken by the Irish authorities in March of this year, which demanded the departure of four employees of the Russian Embassy in Dublin from the country," the statement says.

The ambassador was informed of the appropriate response measures against a number of diplomats working at the Irish Embassy in Moscow.

"We also called on the Irish authorities, in accordance with their obligations arising from the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to immediately remove the obstacles to the work of the Russian Embassy in Dublin and ensure normal conditions for the functioning of our diplomatic mission," the ministry said.

Moscow warned the ambassador that if the Irish government continueed its destructive line in the Russian direction, Dublin "should not have the slightest doubt about Moscow's determination to respond proportionately to any hostile steps."

