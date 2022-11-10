UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Latvian Ambassador Over Dismantlement Of Soviet Monuments

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Latvian Ambassador Over Dismantlement of Soviet Monuments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that it summoned the Latvian ambassador, Maris Riekstins, over the dismantlement of Soviet monuments.

"On November 10, Latvian Ambassador in Moscow, Maris Riekstins, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to the head of the Latvian diplomatic mission in connection with the ongoing policy of state vandalism in Latvia of dismantling Soviet memorials. We regard this barbarism to be in line with the official Riga on glorification of Nazism," the ministry said.

The ministry also underscored the unacceptability of the "the ambassador's public anti-Russian statements, in particular, that Riga is dismantling monuments of Soviet soldiers-liberators because Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is a continuation of the war against fascism in the middle of the last century.

"

The ambassador was also informed that steps taken by the Latvian authorities, aimed at creating obstacles in the work and possibly expropriating the property of the Moscow Cultural center in Riga and a sanatorium in Jurmala, are illegal.

The ministry stressed that all responsibility for these and other hostile actions falls entirely on the Latvian side, and Moscow reserves the right to take retaliatory steps, including asymmetric ones.

Related Topics

Century Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Riga Latvia November All

Recent Stories

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

5 minutes ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

7 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

33 minutes ago
 Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Faw ..

Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

46 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S press ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S pressure for early elections

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against England in 2nd Semi-final

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.