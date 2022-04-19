UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambassador Over Expulsion Of Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambassador Over Expulsion of Diplomat

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Ambassador of Luxembourg in Russia Georges Faber to voice a protest over expulsion of a Russian diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Ambassador of Luxembourg in Russia Georges Faber to voice a protest over expulsion of a Russian diplomat.

"On April 19, Georges Faber, the ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian side made a strong protest in connection with the unjustified decision of the Luxembourg authorities to declare an employee of the Russian Embassy in Luxembourg persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement.

This unmotivated and unfriendly step will have a negative impact on Russian-Luxembourg relations, the ministry said, adding that Moscow reserves the right to respond.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Luxembourg April Employment

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakh ..

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakhana is on record

26 minutes ago
 S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort s ..

S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort stutters

4 minutes ago
 Finance minister for further enhancing cooperation ..

Finance minister for further enhancing cooperation with China

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry ..

Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry to Ukraine - Dutch Prime Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 Greece Mulls Preparation for Possible Halt in Russ ..

Greece Mulls Preparation for Possible Halt in Russian Gas Supplies - Prime Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social ..

Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social media

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.