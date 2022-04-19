Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambassador Over Expulsion Of Diplomat
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Ambassador of Luxembourg in Russia Georges Faber to voice a protest over expulsion of a Russian diplomat.
"On April 19, Georges Faber, the ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The Russian side made a strong protest in connection with the unjustified decision of the Luxembourg authorities to declare an employee of the Russian Embassy in Luxembourg persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement.
This unmotivated and unfriendly step will have a negative impact on Russian-Luxembourg relations, the ministry said, adding that Moscow reserves the right to respond.