Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassador, Delivers Note Verbale

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned Moldovan Ambassador in Russia Lilian Darii and handed him a note verbale over a rally near the Russian embassy in Chisinau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned Moldovan Ambassador in Russia Lilian Darii and handed him a note verbale over a rally near the Russian embassy in Chisinau.

"On March 25, the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the Russian Federation, L. V. Darii, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia made a strong protest over a hideous action near the Russian Embassy in Chisinau on March 24 this year, the participants of which used insulting slogans and took unacceptable actions," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also urged Moldova to adhere to international norms and rules enshrined in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, under which such actions must be prevented.

