Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Ambassador After Oslo Expels Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland on Friday after Oslo expelled a Russian diplomat, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The car of the Norwegian diplomat has just pulled up outside the ministry's building in the center of Moscow.

The Norwegian security forces said in mid-August that a man was detained on suspicion of disclosing state secrets and allegedly meeting with a Russian spy.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik afterward that a Russian diplomat was declared persona non grata. The name was not made public.

