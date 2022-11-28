UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Arrest Of Russian Citizens

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Arrest of Russian Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Robert Kvile was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday after the recent detentions of Russian citizens in Norway due to the alleged illegal use of unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said.

"Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Robert Kvile was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on November 28 in connection with the detentions and trials that have taken place in recent months against Russian citizens on charges of alleged illegal use of unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.

The ambassador was told about the inadmissibility of such practices, as well as that the sentences against Russian citizens are politically motivated and have nothing to do with the principles of fair and unbiased justice.

Moscow also called on Oslo to abandon Russophobic actions and persecution of Russian citizens on the basis of nationality.

