Russian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador Over Latest Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned UK ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert on Friday to protest London's latest sanctions, including against All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK).

"On May 6, UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. She was informed about a strong protest in connection with the adoption by London of another package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included a number of leading media outlets of our country, including VGTRK," the ministry said in a statement.