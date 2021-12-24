UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge D'Affaires Over Lviv Consulate Attack

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires to lodge a protest over an attack on the Russian consulate in Lviv, the ministry said

Earlier in the day, an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail towards the entrance of the diplomatic mission. The incident did not result in any casualties.

Earlier in the day, an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail towards the entrance of the diplomatic mission. The incident did not result in any casualties.

"The charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to whom a strong protest was made and demands were made for the Ukrainian side to fulfill its international obligations to ensure security and create appropriate conditions for the normal functioning of Russian diplomatic and consular missions," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the attack on the consulate became a consequence of "Russophobic hysteria in Ukraine, inciting hatred and enmity towards the Russian Federation".

The ministry added that Moscow expects Kiev's "apologies" for a failure to protect the Russian diplomatic mission.

"Over the incident, the Russian consulate general sent a note to the regional office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and an appeal addressed to the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv with a demand to take urgent measures to improve the security of the institution and its employees, as well as to locate and punish those responsible. A similar note from the Russian Embassy in Kiev was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," the ministry added.

