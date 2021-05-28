UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Diplomat After Provocation Against Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires, Vasily Pokotilo, to express protest over the continuing provocations near the Russian embassy in Kiev.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, representatives of Ukraine's radical nationalist organizations staged a "performance" earlier this week, as a result of which the central entrance to the embassy was blocked. Threats and insults against Russia were heard.

"The Ukrainian diplomat was notified that the Russian side regards this provocation as another gross violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

We requested the Ukrainian side to eventually implement measures to prevent repetition of such actions and to ensure conditions for normal operation of the Russian diplomatic mission, its security and inviolability. The Russian embassy in Kiev sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in connection with the incident," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

