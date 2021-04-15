Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, announced on Thursday, soon after Washington slapped new sanctions on Russia

"I would also like to note that the US ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. We will share additional information after this conversation, which will be tough for the US side," Zakharova said at a briefing.