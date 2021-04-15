UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, announced on Thursday, soon after Washington slapped new sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, announced on Thursday, soon after Washington slapped new sanctions on Russia.

"I would also like to note that the US ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. We will share additional information after this conversation, which will be tough for the US side," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Share

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

41 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 15 Apr 2021

1 minute ago

Federal govt giving ample funds for uplifting Sind ..

1 minute ago

Swedish Academy loses bid to block Nazi use of cla ..

1 minute ago

New weekly US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lo ..

1 minute ago

Food items at subsidized rates govt's top priority ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.