(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned US ambassador John Sullivan and handed him a protest note over US President Joe Biden's recent statement about Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned US ambassador John Sullivan and handed him a protest note over US President Joe Biden's recent statement about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in March, Biden called Putin a "murderous dictator" and "a pure thug.

"

"On March 21, US Ambassador John Sullivan, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest in connection with the recent unacceptable statements made by the head of the White House, Joe Biden, about the president of Russia," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Biden's statements put relations between Russia and the US "on the verge of being severed."