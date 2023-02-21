UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador Over Situation In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said that US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was summoned on Tuesday over the growing involvement of the United States in the fighting on the side of Ukraine.

"A demarche was made to the head of the US diplomatic mission summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on February 21 in connection with the expanding involvement of the United States in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime," the statement read.

