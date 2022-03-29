Russian Foreign Ministry Thanks Turkey for Mediation Efforts in Talks With Ukraine

Russia is grateful to Turkey for mediation efforts and organization of negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Istanbul hosted a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. The talks were held at the Dolmabahce palace and lasted about three hours.

"We are really grateful to Turkey for its role as a mediator and mediation efforts that it puts into holding Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and generally resolving the situation," Zakharova told a briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.