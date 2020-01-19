UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Thinks Greece, Turkey Should Solve Aegean Sea Dispute In Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Thinks Greece, Turkey Should Solve Aegean Sea Dispute in Dialogue

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Moscow believes that Athens and Ankara should resolve their Aegean Sea tensions via dialogue, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Sunday.

"We believe that this difficult issue should be solved via dialogue, contacts," Bogdanov, who also serves as the Russian presidential envoy for the middle East and Africa, told reporters.

In November, Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Accord, which controls only the western part of the country, signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime borders and military cooperation. Greece has been critical of the deal on the borders.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia Turkey Athens Ankara Greece Middle East November Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

21 minutes ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

3 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.