Russian Foreign Ministry Thinks Greece, Turkey Should Solve Aegean Sea Dispute in Dialogue

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Moscow believes that Athens and Ankara should resolve their Aegean Sea tensions via dialogue, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Sunday.

"We believe that this difficult issue should be solved via dialogue, contacts," Bogdanov, who also serves as the Russian presidential envoy for the middle East and Africa, told reporters.

In November, Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Accord, which controls only the western part of the country, signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime borders and military cooperation. Greece has been critical of the deal on the borders.