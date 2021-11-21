Russian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Prepares Meeting of Putin, Biden - Deputy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry is doing a careful preparation for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"But to enable the contact to take place, a thorough preparation is needed, and that is what we are doing," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"The agenda is huge," he added.