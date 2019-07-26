UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Threatens UK Media With 'Consequences' After Ofcom Fines RT

British media working in Russia should brace for consequences after the UK broadcast regulator fined the RT news channel for allegedly breaking impartiality rules, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) British media working in Russia should brace for consequences after the UK broadcast regulator fined the RT news channel for allegedly breaking impartiality rules, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and remind the British media working in Russia that they should prepare for consequences of London's actions," the ministry said in a statement.

Ofcom fined RT 200,000 Pounds ($248,000) for "serious failures to comply with our broadcasting rules," claiming it did not preserve "due impartiality" in seven shows broadcast between March and April 2018.

"Such accusations are even more surprising considering that UK national media routinely distort facts ... For some reason, systematic disinformation in UK media has never caught the regulator's attention," the ministry noted.

It called Ofcom's decision to penalize the RT broadcaster an "act of direct censorship," adding it was part of a wider anti-Russian campaign.

"This is a new attempt by the British authorities to impose restrictions on Russian media working in the country, this time by using financial leverage," the statement continued.

