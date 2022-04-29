UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Tightens Communication With Foreign Diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry has tightened communication between foreign diplomats and government agencies, the ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, several Telegram channels reported that all communication between diplomats and Russian government agencies will be made via the ministry.

"This is done as a response to similar actions of the respective countries - the principle of reciprocity," the ministry said.

