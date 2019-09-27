UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry To Consider Deutsche Welle Accreditation Revocation Request

Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:29 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry to Consider Deutsche Welle Accreditation Revocation Request

The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that it would consider in line with the law a request by the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, to strip Deutsche Welle of accreditation in Russia due to law violations, if such a request is received from a Duma commission

Earlier, the head of the Duma commission to investigate interference in Russia's internal affairs, Vasily Piskarev, said he would ask the Foreign Ministry to consider withdrawing German television and radio company Deutsche Welle's accreditation in Russia over law violations.

"In case the request is received, we will consider it in the order stipulated by the law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

