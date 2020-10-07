UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry To Contribute To Restoration Of Diplomatic Dialogue On Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry to Contribute to Restoration of Diplomatic Dialogue on Karabakh

Russia believes that the Karabakh crisis should be settled through peaceful diplomatic methods, and is ready to assist the restoration of dialogue, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia believes that the Karabakh crisis should be settled through peaceful diplomatic methods, and is ready to assist the restoration of dialogue, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday.

"Russia will comprehensively promote a return to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh situation, through political and diplomatic measures, under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk Group co-chairs, and on the basis on the recent joint statements by the presidents of Russia, the United States and France," Pankin said at a roundtable of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

More Stories From World

