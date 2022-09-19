Russian Foreign Ministry to Open Website For Foreigners to Apply For Unified E-Visas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry is going to complete the modernization of services for e-visas for citizens of 52 countries by the end of the year and will create a special website for foreigners to apply for unified e-visas so as to prevent DDoS attacks, the ministry's Department of Information and the Press said on Tuesday.

"There are currently works taking place to modernize consular information systems and a specialized website of Russia's Foreign Ministry for processing unified e-visas for foreigners so as to ensure their protection from unprecedentedly massive DDoS-attacks," the message read.

The ministry also said that these works are expected to be completed by the end of this year, and later the Russian government would receive recommendations on the launch of the system where unified e-visas for citizens of 52 countries would be processed and a whole list of 92 check points through Russia's state border accessible with a e-visa would be included.