MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it would summon UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert in the near future in connection with London's involvement in Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Bay of Sevastopol.

The attack was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, adding that Russia informed the international community of this during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"In this regard, the UK ambassador will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in the near future," Zakharova said.

Bronnert will be presented with evidence that London had a role to play in the Ukrainian attack on Russian ships, which Moscow considers an act of terrorism, Zakharova said.

"Naturally, as I said, the UK ambassador will be summoned and provided with relevant materials. And I promise you that the general public will also be acquainted with the same basic materials, which will be transferred as evidence to the British side," the spokeswoman added.

The attack on its ships prompted Russia on October 29 to suspend its participation in the UN- and Turkey-brokered deal for the export of grain from Ukraine,