MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it would summon UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert in the near future in connection with London's involvement in Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Bay of Sevastopol.

The attack was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, adding that Russia informed the international community of this during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"In this regard, the UK ambassador will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in the near future," Zakharova said.

Bronnert will be presented with evidence that London had a role to play in the Ukrainian attack on Russian ships, which Moscow considers an act of terrorism, Zakharova said.

"Naturally, as I said, the UK ambassador will be summoned and provided with relevant materials. And I promise you that the general public will also be acquainted with the same basic materials, which will be transferred as evidence to the British side," the spokeswoman added.

The attack on its ships prompted Russia on October 29 to suspend its participation in the UN- and Turkey-brokered deal for the export of grain from Ukraine.

Zakharova also noted that London's silence regarding the possible hacking of Liz Truss' phone indicates that the United Kingdom has something to hide.

"The questions are all formed: was there a hack, were there messages that the media are talking about? Well, a couple more details could also be covered, and that is all - then there will be no speculation, no fakes, everything will be clear, understandable, and logical. Why does not the British side do this? It just confirms that they have something to hide," Zakharova said.

In order to refute or confirm all these reports of hacking, Truss should "remember and tell what really happened," Zakharova said.

Last week, UK media reported that Truss' personal phone was allegedly hacked by Russian agents when she was the country's foreign minister. As a result of the hack, details of negotiations with allies and discussions on arms supplies to Ukraine were leaked. The incident was allegedly covered up by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. The UK government is now calling for an urgent investigation.

Later, Kim Dotcom, the founder of the Megaupload file-sharing website and an internet entrepreneur, tweeted that Truss used her phone to send a message to US State Secretary Antony Blinken saying "It's done" minutes after the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. According to the entrepreneur, this message is well known to the intelligence service of Russia and it is the reason Moscow believes that London was involved in the bombing attack.