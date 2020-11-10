Russian Foreign Ministry Unaware of Any Formats on Karabakh to Replace OSCE Minsk Group

The Russian Foreign Ministry is not aware of creation of any formats to replace the OSCE Minsk Group in the Karabakh settlement, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from Russia, Igor Popov, said on Tuesday, answering about a proposal to create a new working group on the Karabakh settlement

"It is better to ask their direct participants about the content of the presidents' conversation. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry does not know anything about the creation of any bilateral formats to replace the OSCE Minsk Group," Popov said.

"We continue to proceed from the neutral role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who made an important contribution to the development of basic principles for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which formed the basis of the agreements recorded in the statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on November 9.

We proceed from the assumption that the agreements reached will create the necessary conditions for a long-term and full-scale settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh on a fair basis and in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples," Popov stressed.