Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Afghanistan To Investigate Attack On Hotel In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Afghanistan to Investigate Attack on Hotel in Kabul

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged the Afghan authorities to conduct an investigation into the attack on a hotel in Kabul, for which the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia) has taken responsibility, and take measures to ensure security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged the Afghan authorities to conduct an investigation into the attack on a hotel in Kabul, for which the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia) has taken responsibility, and take measures to ensure security.

"(We) call on the Afghan government to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, find and punish those responsible, as well as take decisive measures in order to ensure the safety of the local population, foreign citizens and intensify the fighting against the ISIS resistance," the ministry said.

Moscow has strongly condemned the terrorist attack, which killed at least five people and injured 30, the ministry noted.

"This tragic event is, unfortunately, not the first act of terrorism in Afghanistan that took place over the past few months, including attacks against foreigners, and once again confirms the need for joint and coordinated actions of the global community to eradicate the terrorist threat in Afghanistan," the ministry said.

Explosions and shooting occurred on Monday near a hotel popular among Chinese business people in the Afghan capital. The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism), which rule Afghanistan, said that two foreigners were injured in the attack and three perpetrators were killed. The IS claimed responsibility for the attack and specified that the perpetrators planted two explosive devices, as well as threw grenades and opened fire.

