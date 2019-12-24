UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Estonia To Show Proof Of Claims About Sputnik Outlet

Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Tuesday urged Estonia to publicly show facts backing up Tallinn's claims that Sputnik office in the country was not pursuing its stated goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Tuesday urged Estonia to publicly show facts backing up Tallinn's claims that Sputnik office in the country was not pursuing its stated goals.

"We see as a matter of serious concern the fact that the Estonian leadership rejects recommendations of OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir regarding Sputnik information agency in Estonia. We consider it unacceptable and absolutely unjustified to call an office of the agency 'a branch for information operations'," Zakharova said, as quoted on the ministry's website.

The spokeswoman said that Estonia had been refusing the information agency with the right accreditation and acting according to all the rules the right to be called a media outlet.

"There is a question: what is the basis? If Tallinn has some facts on how Sputnik's actions differ from the stated goals, let them show them publicly. If, as usual, there are no such facts, they should apologize for defamation," Zakharova said.

"Estonia's activities are a consistent, provocative campaign against Russian media, undermining all the existing international legal guarantees of the journalist activities in order to water down the status of a mass media outlet and make it into an object for direct political pressure," the spokeswoman said.

