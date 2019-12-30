Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Hezbollah, US to Refrain From Strikes in Iraq, Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the exchange of strikes between Hezbollah militants and the United States in Syria and Iraq unacceptable and called to refrain from such steps in future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry called the exchange of strikes between Hezbollah militants and the United States in Syria and Iraq unacceptable and called to refrain from such steps in future.

"Moscow seriously took the exchange of strikes between the military and political group Hezbollah and the US forces deployed on Iraqi territory.

.. We consider such actions unacceptable and counterproductive," it said.

"We urge all parties to refrain from further steps fraught with sharp destabilization of the military and political situation in Iraq, Syria and neighboring countries," the ministry said.