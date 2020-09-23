UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kabul, Taliban To Complete Technical Part Of Talks Swiftly

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kabul, Taliban to Complete Technical Part of Talks Swiftly

Russia is calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement to complete the technical part of their talks as soon as possible, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia is calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement to complete the technical part of their talks as soon as possible, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday.

"As for the increase in conflicts with the Afghan law enforcement, we believe that it has a lot to do with the protracted process of agreeing procedural details of intra-Afghan talks in Doha. In this regard, we would like to reiterate our call on both sides to finish the technical part as soon as possible and move on to the substantive talks," Zakharova said, when asked to comment on the recent increase in Taliban attacks.

Russia is convinced that a long-term ceasefire should be among the key issues to discuss at the first stage of these talks, the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Doha Government

Recent Stories

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.