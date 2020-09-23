Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kabul, Taliban to Complete Technical Part of Talks Swiftly

Russia is calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement to complete the technical part of their talks as soon as possible, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia is calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement to complete the technical part of their talks as soon as possible, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday.

"As for the increase in conflicts with the Afghan law enforcement, we believe that it has a lot to do with the protracted process of agreeing procedural details of intra-Afghan talks in Doha. In this regard, we would like to reiterate our call on both sides to finish the technical part as soon as possible and move on to the substantive talks," Zakharova said, when asked to comment on the recent increase in Taliban attacks.

Russia is convinced that a long-term ceasefire should be among the key issues to discuss at the first stage of these talks, the spokeswoman added.