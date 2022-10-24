UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kiev To Stop Actions That May Lead To Nuclear Catastrophe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Moscow demands that Kiev and its "Western sponsors" stop taking actions that could lead the world to a nuclear catastrophe, as well as ignore Russia's warnings, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

"We demand that the Kiev authorities and the Western sponsors who control them stop taking actions that lead the world to a nuclear catastrophe and threaten the lives of innocent civilians. It is reckless to ignore Russian warnings on this issue," Zakharova said, commenting on information about Kiev's plans to stage a provocation using a "dirty bomb."

