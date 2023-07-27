Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Parties to Conflict in Niger to Refrain From Use of Force

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia is urging parties to the conflict in Niger to refrain from the use of force and resolve all the issues through the dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are urging the parties to conflict (in Niger) to refrain from the use of force and resolve all disputes though a peaceful and constructive dialogue. We hope for speedy settlement of this domestic crisis to restore civilian peace for the sake of friendly Nigerien people. We hope for the release of (Nigerien) President (Mohamed) Bazoum by soldiers as soon as possible," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow is watching the developments in Niger with concern, the statement also read.