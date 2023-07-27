Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Parties To Conflict In Niger To Refrain From Use Of Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Parties to Conflict in Niger to Refrain From Use of Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia is urging parties to the conflict in Niger to refrain from the use of force and resolve all the issues through the dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are urging the parties to conflict (in Niger) to refrain from the use of force and resolve all disputes though a peaceful and constructive dialogue. We hope for speedy settlement of this domestic crisis to restore civilian peace for the sake of friendly Nigerien people. We hope for the release of (Nigerien) President (Mohamed) Bazoum by soldiers as soon as possible," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow is watching the developments in Niger with concern, the statement also read.

Related Topics

Russia Niger All From

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

2 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

2 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

2 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

2 hours ago
Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

2 hours ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

3 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From World