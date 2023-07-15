Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Ukraine To Release Vicegerent Of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Ukraine to Release Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Ukrainian authorities should comply with their international legal obligations and immediately release the vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On Friday, a Kiev court changed the measure of restraint for Pavel from round-the-clock house arrest to detention until August 14.

"We demand the Kiev regime fully comply with its international legal obligations, immediately release Metropolitan Pavel, who is suffering from a serious illness, and provide him with adequate medical care," Zakharova said in statement.

Related Topics

Russia Kiev Bishop August From Court

Recent Stories

UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

25 minutes ago
 Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

39 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

1 hour ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

3 hours ago
UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

4 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

5 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World