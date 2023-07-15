Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Ukraine To Release Vicegerent Of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Ukrainian authorities should comply with their international legal obligations and immediately release the vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
On Friday, a Kiev court changed the measure of restraint for Pavel from round-the-clock house arrest to detention until August 14.
"We demand the Kiev regime fully comply with its international legal obligations, immediately release Metropolitan Pavel, who is suffering from a serious illness, and provide him with adequate medical care," Zakharova said in statement.