Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Ukraine to Release Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Ukrainian authorities should comply with their international legal obligations and immediately release the vicegerent of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On Friday, a Kiev court changed the measure of restraint for Pavel from round-the-clock house arrest to detention until August 14.

"We demand the Kiev regime fully comply with its international legal obligations, immediately release Metropolitan Pavel, who is suffering from a serious illness, and provide him with adequate medical care," Zakharova said in statement.