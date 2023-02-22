UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges UN Not To Block, But Facilitate Experts Rotation At ZNPP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Moscow calls on the UN Department of Safety and Security not to block, but to facilitate the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

The ministry expressed concerns about the situation with the rotation of representatives of the IAEA monitoring mission, stationed permanently at the ZNPP since September 2022. From February 7-18, the UN Department of Safety and Security disrupted the rotation of IAEA specialists at the ZNPP three times without clear explanations.

"In the current circumstances, it is necessary that the UN Department of Safety and Security does not block, but facilitates the rotation of IAEA experts at the ZNPP and the normal exercise of their powers.

There were no obstacles for this on the Russian side and there cannot be. The continuation of the IAEA monitoring mission fully meets the interests of Russia, the agency and the entire international community," Zakharova said in a statement.

If the rotation of IAEA specialists is not carried out this time as well, then Russia will consider the actions of the UN Department for Safety and Security as "a deliberate action to deliberately impede the work of the agency's mission at the ZNPP."

"This plays into the hands of the Kiev regime, which is confirmed by the provocative statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on February 19 that allegedly it is Russia that is blocking the rotation," the diplomat added.

