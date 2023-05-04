UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Vows Retaliation Over Ukraine's Attempt To Bomb Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Vows Retaliation Over Ukraine's Attempt to Bomb Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russia will retaliate against the Ukrainian government for its recent attempt to strike the Kremlin with drones, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry reaffirms that Russia reserves the right to take countermeasures in response to these outrageous acts of terrorism. Russia's response will hinge on the assessment of the threats posed by Kiev to the leadership of our country," the ministry's statement read.

Moscow rejected suggestions by Ukraine and the United States that the attempted bombing was a false-flag operation or an act of resistance that Kiev attributed to "guerrillas."

"The Foreign Ministry firmly condemns the attempted terrorist attacks against the Moscow Kremlin on the night of May 2 ... There is no doubt that the Kiev regime is behind these attacks. It has a long-standing record of intentionally supporting and employing terrorist methods against civilian infrastructure and civilians," the ministry said.

Russia urged the international community to condemn the attack. It argued that the recent events showed that Ukraine did not intend to settle the conflict at the negotiating table.

"The Kiev regime's criminal actions confirm yet again that Kiev does not want peace or to settle the conflict by political and diplomatic means. This makes fulfilling all the objectives and goals of Russia's special military operation even more obvious," the statement read.

The ministry vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. The Russian Investigative Committee has already launched a criminal investigation into the attempted bombing.

"We are certain that those who bear the blame for these acts will be identified. They will face imminent and inevitable punishment," the statement read.

