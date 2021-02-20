UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Waiting For UK's Reaction To Information Campaign Leak

Moscow is waiting for London's reaction to the leak of Foreign Office documents, which suggest that the UK government has been controlling various media outlets and forming a network of influence on Russian-language internet communities, the spokeswoman for he Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Saturday

"We are poring over that and waiting for London's reaction. It could all be false, after all. But they will have to speak out � millions of Pounds have been spent on secret information campaigns," Zakharova said on Facebook.

According to the the diplomat, the leaked documents show that the UK government is "supporting various media financially via intermediaries and managing them, and has formed a network of agents of influence in the Russian-language communities on social networks."

"The British focused, in particular, on Meduza and Mediazona," the spokeswoman said.

Hundreds of documents point to the "London propaganda machine," Zakharova said.

