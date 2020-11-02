UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns About Growing Instability In Central Asia, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns About Growing Instability in Central Asia, Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko shared on Monday concerns over growing instability in a number of Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan.

"We observe a buildup of instability symptoms in a number of countries of Central Asia.

I will refrain from specifying, but the situation in Afghanistan's northern regions is not particularly optimistic," Rudenko said during an online meeting of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.

In this regard, the diplomat emphasized the importance of a security cooperation agreement between Russia and Turkmenistan that the house was reviewing this Monday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Turkmenistan From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Du Plessis to make HBL PSL debut in playoffs

2 minutes ago

President urges UN to take steps to implement SC R ..

7 minutes ago

Masood Khan demands economic sanctions on France o ..

29 minutes ago

UAE, Italy discuss parliamentary cooperation

36 minutes ago

RPT: REVIEW - Biden Holds Slim Leads in Key Swing ..

32 minutes ago

Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse With Gas Canisters in ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.