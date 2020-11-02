Russian Foreign Ministry Warns About Growing Instability in Central Asia, Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko shared on Monday concerns over growing instability in a number of Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan.

"We observe a buildup of instability symptoms in a number of countries of Central Asia.

I will refrain from specifying, but the situation in Afghanistan's northern regions is not particularly optimistic," Rudenko said during an online meeting of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.

In this regard, the diplomat emphasized the importance of a security cooperation agreement between Russia and Turkmenistan that the house was reviewing this Monday.