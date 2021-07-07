Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Attempts to Misinterpret Estonian Consul Detention

The Russian Foreign Ministry told the Estonian Embassy Counselor that attempts to present the situation with the detention of the consul in St. Petersburg in a false light were inadmissible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry told the Estonian Embassy Counselor that attempts to present the situation with the detention of the consul in St. Petersburg in a false light were inadmissible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Estonian Consul Mart Latte was detained on July 6 red-handed while receiving classified materials from a Russian citizen.

"In connection with the comment of the Estonian Foreign Ministry that the detention of M. Latte was 'illegal and provocative' and the charges against him were 'unfounded,' we pointed to the inadmissibility of such attempts to portray the situation in a false light," she said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that it considered the position of official Tallinn "extremely cynical."

"We consider the position of official Tallinn to be extremely cynical, since there is irrefutable evidence of the illegal activities of this Estonian 'diplomat,' who, as you know, was detained red-handed when receiving classified materials from a Russian citizen," Zakharova said.