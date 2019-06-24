Russia's Foreign Ministry published a travel advisory on Monday, warning citizens against going to the Amhara region in Ethiopia after its governor was killed in a failed coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia 's Foreign Ministry published a travel advisory on Monday, warning citizens against going to the Amhara region in Ethiopia after its governor was killed in a failed coup.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation. Russian citizens already in Ethiopia or planning to go there are advised not to travel to Amhara as tensions there persist," the statement read.

Gov.

Ambachew Mekonnen and his adviser were killed on Saturday in his own office in the region's main city of Bahir Dar. The army's chief of staff, Gen. Seare Mekonnen, was shot dead by his bodyguard at his Addis Ababa home as he tried to foil the coup.

The attorney general who was wounded in the attack on Mekonnen reportedly died of his injuries on Monday, while Gen. Asaminew Tsige, accused by the Ethiopian government of being the mastermind of the coup attempt, was killed by police.