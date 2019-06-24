UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Going To Ethiopia's Amhara Region

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:38 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Going to Ethiopia's Amhara Region

Russia's Foreign Ministry published a travel advisory on Monday, warning citizens against going to the Amhara region in Ethiopia after its governor was killed in a failed coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia's Foreign Ministry published a travel advisory on Monday, warning citizens against going to the Amhara region in Ethiopia after its governor was killed in a failed coup.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation. Russian citizens already in Ethiopia or planning to go there are advised not to travel to Amhara as tensions there persist," the statement read.

Gov.

Ambachew Mekonnen and his adviser were killed on Saturday in his own office in the region's main city of Bahir Dar. The army's chief of staff, Gen. Seare Mekonnen, was shot dead by his bodyguard at his Addis Ababa home as he tried to foil the coup.

The attorney general who was wounded in the attack on Mekonnen reportedly died of his injuries on Monday, while Gen. Asaminew Tsige, accused by the Ethiopian government of being the mastermind of the coup attempt, was killed by police.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Police Governor Russia Died Bahir Dar Addis Ababa Ethiopia Government

Recent Stories

3 terrorists killed in encounter: SSP Irfan Bahadu ..

10 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation in SCO d ..

12 seconds ago

Egypt in Touch With Russia, UN to Promote Politica ..

13 seconds ago

Lockheed Martin Joint Venture Submits Plan to Mode ..

15 seconds ago

Trump Says New Sanctions on Iran Not Related to Do ..

5 minutes ago

KP Mineral department leases out 1500 mines: Minis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.