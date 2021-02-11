Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Berlin Against Sowing Discord Between Moscow, Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on reports of German government reaching out to Belarusian opposition by warning Berlin against any attempts to sow discord between Moscow and Minsk.

"We would like to warn the German counterparts against attempts to interfere and disrupt the alliance between Russia and Belarus, be it directly or indirectly," the spokeswoman for the ministry, Maria Zakharova, said.