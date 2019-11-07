UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens About Rights Activists' Rally In Paris On Nov 10

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:06 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens About Rights Activists' Rally in Paris on Nov 10

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned citizens about a human rights activists' rally in Paris, planned to take place on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned citizens about a human rights activists' rally in Paris, planned to take place on Sunday.

"France - November 10 in Paris near Gare du Nord [one of the city's train stations] a demonstration by human rights organizations will take place; heightened security measures; traffic limitations," the ministry's Situational Crisis Center tweeted.

The ministry also warned about anti-government demonstrations in Chile set for November 23, and protests in the three Lebanese cities of Beirut, Tripoli, and Said on November 24.

The upcoming rally in Paris is reported to be against Islamophobia and the stigmatization of Muslims in France.

Related Topics

Russia France Traffic Paris Tripoli Nord Beirut Chile November Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

1 hour ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

1 hour ago

690 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

1 minute ago

DG Walled City Authority visits Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Entrance, exit points, chowks, main roads to be be ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.