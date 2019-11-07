Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Citizens About Rights Activists' Rally in Paris on Nov 10

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned citizens about a human rights activists' rally in Paris, planned to take place on Sunday

"France - November 10 in Paris near Gare du Nord [one of the city's train stations] a demonstration by human rights organizations will take place; heightened security measures; traffic limitations," the ministry's Situational Crisis Center tweeted.

The ministry also warned about anti-government demonstrations in Chile set for November 23, and protests in the three Lebanese cities of Beirut, Tripoli, and Said on November 24.

The upcoming rally in Paris is reported to be against Islamophobia and the stigmatization of Muslims in France.