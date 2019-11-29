UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Nationals About Friday's Climate Strikes In Turkey, UK

Fri 29th November 2019

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned citizens about rallies that climate activists are holding on Friday across Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as strikes planned over the weekend in France, Belgium and Hungary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned citizens about rallies that climate activists are holding on Friday across Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as strikes planned over the weekend in France, Belgium and Hungary.

"The United Kingdom: The youth environmental movement 'Youth for Climate' has planned strikes in the cities of London, Cardiff, Brighton, Bristol and Edinburgh for November 29; security measures are increased; roads are blocked," the Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center wrote on Twitter.

Warnings were also posted about rallies planned by yellow vest activists in France and Belgium.

Teachers' trade unions in Budapest will also take to the streets on Saturday, the ministry warned. Transportation restrictions and increased security measures in these cities are to be expected.

Youth for Climate is a non-profit organization, founded and run by young activists fighting for climate justice and their future. The group created a series of events called "Global Strike For Future" for different cities on its Facebook page, urging people to take to the streets and demand an actual climate plan.

