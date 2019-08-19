Russian Foreign Ministry Warns of Limited Traffic in Prague Amid Student Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Increased security measures and limited traffic are expected at a student rally which is due to take place in the Czech capital of Prague on August 21, the Situational Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"Czech Republic - a student gathering [is scheduled] on August 21; the rally will begin at 18:00 local time [16:00 GMT] from the Wenceslas Square to Hradcany Square; increased security measures; limited traffic," the center posted on Twitter.

It's been less than two months since the people of Prague took a break from mass rallies. Since April, thousands joined protests demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who was suspected of $2.3 million worth of fraud involving EU subsidies.