UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Remote Work Increases Risk Of Cyberpandemic

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:49 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Remote Work Increases Risk of Cyberpandemic

Humanity is threatened today by not only the coronavirus pandemic but also a so-called cyberpandemic, which is especially relevant now as more of the world switches to telecommuting, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Security Andrey Krutskikh said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Humanity is threatened today by not only the coronavirus pandemic but also a so-called cyberpandemic, which is especially relevant now as more of the world switches to telecommuting, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Security Andrey Krutskikh said on Tuesday.

"Basically, we are dealing with two pandemics. One is the bio-pandemic connected with the spread of the coronavirus. People are dying, and now this is a priority issue. But simultaneously another global problem is deepening, and it is probably man-made. This is what I would call a cyberpandemic.

I understand the cyberpandemic as a possibility of drawing humanity into cyberconfrontation and even a cyberwar," Krutskikh said during an online discussion of the Valdai Club.

The diplomat noted that signs of the cyberpandemic include hacking, cyberterrorism, and cyberinterference in private lives and the development of states, which is the consequence of the development of negative trends in improving cybertechnologies.

At the same time, Krutskikh said that the transfer of many areas of life to a remote format amid the pandemic clearly indicated the need to foster international information security.

Related Topics

World Russia Threatened Same Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says action to be taken against those responsib ..

7 minutes ago

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections exceeds 140,000 in Spain

21 minutes ago

150% rise in number of e-stores: TRA

36 minutes ago

German Health Minister Calls Next Few Days Crucial ..

44 seconds ago

Hockey players start training at home to maintain ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.