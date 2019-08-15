UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Russian Travelers About Wildfires, Heavy Rains In Greece

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 06:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned Russian nationals, in particular those traveling to Greece, about the dangerous meteorological situation that has arisen in the European country due to raging wildfires and heavy rains.

Earlier this week, Greece declared a state of emergency after being hit by numerous wildfires.

"Greece has complicated weather conditions; the southwestern and central regions of the country, including the Ionian islands and Euboea Island, are suffering from the consequences of forest fires; in the northern districts heavy rains are forecast from August 15, the 'orange' level weather alert has been declared," the Foreign Ministry's Situational Crisis Center tweeted.

Every summer, many European countries, including Greece, have to deal with massive forest fires, resulting in dozens of deaths each year. The current fires have been so devastating that the Greek government has requested the European Union's help in containing them.

The Greek regions also tend to suffer from torrential rains, which often lead to serious flooding.

