MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday has warned Russian nationals residing in the northwestern German city of Bielefeld about demonstrations that are due to be staged by right-ring extremist groups and their opponents this weekend.

"Germany - November 9, demonstrations by right-ring extremist groups and their opponents are expected in the city of Bielefeld; increased security measures; traffic restrictions," the Crisis Management Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its Twitter account on Tuesday.

A number of high-profile crimes tied to right-wing extremism have recently rocked Germany. Most recently on October 9, during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kipuur, a gunman reportedly killed two people and injured two others in a synagogue in Germany's Halle.

He was later apprehended and arrested by police. According to the German justice minister, the perpetrator had "acted out of anti-Semitic, far-right attitudes."

In June, the president of the regional council in the city of Kassel, Walter Luebcke, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in his own garden. According to prosecution, the suspected killer was similarly motivated by right-wing extremist ideology.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced last week that the authorities were planning to actively tackle right-wing radical extremism.