Russian Foreign Ministry Warns US Embassy Against Meddling In Russian Affairs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns US Embassy Against Meddling in Russian Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, commenting on the US Embassy's website publication about venues and times of announced unauthorized actions in Russia, that attempts of such "coverage" would be viewed as gross interference in Russia's affairs and would provoke a corresponding reaction.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Russia published the locations and times of uncoordinated actions in Russian cities on January 23, while urging the Americans to avoid such events.

"Any attempts of such 'coverage' of unauthorized rallies will be considered as gross interference in the internal affairs of our country and will cause a corresponding reaction," - said in a statement on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic service.

The ministry pointed out that "such comprehensive data go beyond "concerns" about their citizens in Russia."

"All this coincides with Washington's provocative doctrinal directives to stimulate 'protests in countries with governments they dislike,'" the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

More Stories From World

