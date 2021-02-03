UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Warns West Against Meddling In Russia's Affairs Over Navalny Case

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on calls of Western countries for release of Alexey Navalny, that there was no need to interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state.

"For a couple of weeks we have been in a state of comments and responses to such attacks and statements. There is no need to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. And we recommend everyone to tackle their own problems. Believe me, and I think you know this, there are enough of own problems in these countries, there are plenty of issues to deal with," Zakharova told the RBC broadcaster.

