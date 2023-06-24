Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns West Against Using Situation In Russia For Own Purposes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Moscow warns the West against any possible attempts to use the recent events surrounding the armed mutiny in Russia for their own purposes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry noted that the armed mutiny attempt is widely rejected by Russian society, with "the adventurist efforts of the conspirators essentially aimed at destabilizing the situation in Russia, undermining its unity and efforts to ensure international security."

"Thus, the mutiny plays into the hands of Russia's adversaries abroad. We warn Western countries against any attempts to use the internal situation in Russia to achieve their Russophobic goals," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry expressed confidence that the situation would be resolved in the near future and that the goals of the military operation in Ukraine would be achieved.

Russia will continue its sovereign course to ensure security, strengthen its authority in the international arena, create a fair multipolar world order, the ministry also said, adding that Moscow highly appreciates the understanding of this principled position by its allies and foreign partners.

