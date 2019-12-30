Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Kiev-Donbas Prisoner Exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow welcomes the recent Kiev-Donbas prisoner exchange as an important humanitarian step and expects that relevant effort will continue in 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Moscow welcomes the recent Kiev-Donbas prisoner exchange as an important humanitarian step and expects that relevant effort will continue in 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The first prisoner exchange since 2017 between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics took place on Sunday, with Kiev returning 124 people to Donbas and the republics returning 76 people to the Kiev-controlled territory,

"Moscow welcomes this important humanitarian step, which has enabled dozens of people to reunite with their families and celebrate the upcoming New Year together with their relatives and friends. We expect that work on further held persons exchange, in compliance with the 'all for all' principle outlined in the Minsk 'set of measures', will continue in 2020, as well as the implementation of other provisions, first of all, in the political sphere," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.