UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Kiev-Donbas Prisoner Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:55 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Kiev-Donbas Prisoner Exchange

Moscow welcomes the recent Kiev-Donbas prisoner exchange as an important humanitarian step and expects that relevant effort will continue in 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Moscow welcomes the recent Kiev-Donbas prisoner exchange as an important humanitarian step and expects that relevant effort will continue in 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The first prisoner exchange since 2017 between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics took place on Sunday, with Kiev returning 124 people to Donbas and the republics returning 76 people to the Kiev-controlled territory,

"Moscow welcomes this important humanitarian step, which has enabled dozens of people to reunite with their families and celebrate the upcoming New Year together with their relatives and friends. We expect that work on further held persons exchange, in compliance with the 'all for all' principle outlined in the Minsk 'set of measures', will continue in 2020, as well as the implementation of other provisions, first of all, in the political sphere," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Minsk Kiev Sunday 2017 2020 All

Recent Stories

Pervez Rashid records statement to FIA in Judge Vi ..

1 minute ago

Iran Denies Involvement in Attacks on US Military ..

1 minute ago

Volodin Calls Resumption of Russia-UK Parliamentar ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Wants to Discuss Ways to Save Nuclear ..

1 minute ago

21 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Bride dies on first night in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.