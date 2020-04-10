MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia welcomed the decision of the Saudi-led coalition to call a two-week ceasefire in Yemen and hopes it may serve as groundwork for lasting peace in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

The Saudi-led coalition announced on Wednesday that it would cease operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a UN call for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Moscow welcomes the decision of the Arabian coalition. We hope that all parties to the Yemeni crisis will respond positively to the efforts undertaken by the United Nations to speedily de-escalate the conflict and begin inclusive negotiations," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

Yemen has been mired in a conflict between the UN-backed government and the Houthi Shia rebels since 2015. The parties signed a ceasefire agreement in late 2018, which collapsed shortly thereafter.