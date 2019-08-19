UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Signing Of Sudan's Constitutional Declaration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:05 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Signing of Sudan's Constitutional Declaration

Moscow welcomes the signing of the Sudanese constitutional declaration and sees this as a step toward stabilizing the situation in the African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Moscow welcomes the signing of the Sudanese constitutional declaration and sees this as a step toward stabilizing the situation in the African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Sudan's Transitional Military Council and the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement have signed the constitutional declaration, under which a transitional Sovereign Council will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years.

"Moscow welcomes the reached agreement and sees it as an important step toward stabilizing the situation in Sudan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We are calling on the involved Sudanese parties to stick to the agreed road map for forming national governmental institutions for the transitional period. We assume that all the emerging problems and differences should be resolved exclusively through peaceful means in a constructive intra-Sudanese dialogue, with the participation of all the country's responsible political forces," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Road Sudan All Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt remained successful on the political front du ..

1 minute ago

NUST students, employees plant saplings to mark #P ..

4 minutes ago

UVAS Pro VC plants saplings to promote greeneryund ..

6 minutes ago

China, Japan, ROK FMs to meet in Beijing

19 seconds ago

Petition signed for lifting IOK siege

22 seconds ago

DG SBP hopes to find new talent from coming Chief ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.