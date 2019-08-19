(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Moscow welcomes the signing of the Sudanese constitutional declaration and sees this as a step toward stabilizing the situation in the African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Sudan's Transitional Military Council and the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement have signed the constitutional declaration, under which a transitional Sovereign Council will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years.

"Moscow welcomes the reached agreement and sees it as an important step toward stabilizing the situation in Sudan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We are calling on the involved Sudanese parties to stick to the agreed road map for forming national governmental institutions for the transitional period. We assume that all the emerging problems and differences should be resolved exclusively through peaceful means in a constructive intra-Sudanese dialogue, with the participation of all the country's responsible political forces," the ministry added.