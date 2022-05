Russian Foreign Ministry Will Summon Spanish Ambassador to Announce Retaliatory Measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Russian foreign ministry will summon Spanish Ambassador to Moscow Marcos Gomez Martinez on Wednesday to announce retaliatory measures over the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Madris, the ministry told Sputnik.

"The Spanish ambassador will be summoned to the foreign ministry today in connection with the announcement of retaliatory measures against the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Spain," the ministry said.